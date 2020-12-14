Colts announce lower capacity of 10,000 for Sunday’s game against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they will host less fans than they have been recently for the Dec. 20 home game against the Houston Texans.

Lucas Oil Stadium will allow up to 10,000 attendees for the game. For the last four games, 12,500 fans were able to attend.

Officials say the change was made due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Indianapolis and around the state. The team has been working with the Marion County Public Health Department on finding safe attendance levels.

Normally, Lucas Oil Stadium can hold 63,000 attendees.

“From the beginning of the pandemic, our top priority has always been to protect the health and safety of our fans, players and staff,” said Pete Ward, Colts chief operating officer. “We have taken extraordinary steps to keep people safe in the stadium this year, and along with our partners at the health department, we believe this is right thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus in the greater community.”

A limited number of tickets for the game can be purchased through the Colts website or Ticketmaster.