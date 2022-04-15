INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts addressed the cornerback position in a major way Friday by agreeing to a deal with former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore and the Colts have agreed on a two-year, $23 million contract with $14 million guaranteed, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

The 31-year-old cornerback was one of the most sought after free agents on the market, and for good reason. His lockdown coverage skills have earned him five Pro Bowl nods (2016, 2018-2021), two First-Team All-Pro honors (2018 & 2019) and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019.

Busy and impactful month for Colts:

Today – sign CB Stephon Gilmore

March 21 – trade for QB Matt Ryan

March 16 – trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue



*let's not forget signing S Rodney McLeod* — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) April 15, 2022

Cornerback became an area of need after Indianapolis traded Rock Ya-Sin — who has started for the team since his rookie season in 2019 — to the Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.