Colts adding OT Sam Tevi

Los Angeles Chargers tackle Sam Tevi (69) blocks Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts addressed one of their pressing needs Monday by agreeing to terms with offensive tackle Sam Tevi.

Terms of the contract were not immediately available, but a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the transaction. NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

The Colts have been in the market for a left tackle – and depth at the position overall – since the January retirement of Anthony Castonzo.

Tevi, 26, was a 2017 sixth-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers who has been an offensive line mainstay the past three seasons. He started 29 of 32 games at right tackle in 2018-19 and 14 at left tackle last season.

Pro Football Focus gave Tevi a 52.9 grade last season, 77th out of 83 qualifying tackles.

He reinforces a Colts’ tackle room that features right-start starter Braden Smith along with Will Holden and Carter O’Donnell. Le’Raven Clark, the top tackle backup last season, remains unsigned. He’s also recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury.

