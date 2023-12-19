INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts added cornerback Tony Brown and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to the Reserve/Suspended list on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Colts reported that the two players were moved to the Reserve/Suspended list for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Brown and McKenzie will remain on the list for the Colts’ last three regular season games.

McKenzie has been the Colts’ primary punt and kick returner this season, and Brown has been a member of the Indy’s rotation in the defensive backfield.

McKenzie has returned 23 punts for 204 yards and six kicks for 152 yards this season. Brown has racked up eight solo tackles, one forced fumble and one interception this season.

Both McKenzie and Brown were inactive for the Colts’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers last Saturday. Wide receiver Josh Downs filled in for McKenzie in the punt return game, totaling three returns for 38 yards. The Colts did not return any kickoffs against the Steelers.

Losing Brown thins out an already-depleted Colts secondary. Indianapolis lost CB Dallis Flowers to a season-ending Achilles injury during Week 4 of the season, and rookie JuJu Brents has been in and out of the lineup with injury issues throughout the season.

Brents was inactive for the Colts’ first two games of the year. He also missed six games from Oct. 29 to Dec. 10. Brents did, however, play against the Steelers, racking up four total tackles.

The Colts will finish the season with matchups against the Atlanta Falcons (Dec. 24), Las Vegas Raiders (Dec. 31) and Houston Texans (Jan. 7).