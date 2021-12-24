Colts add Quenton Nelson to COVID-19 list

FILE – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

INDIANAPOLIS — The All-Pro guard has been placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 list. His addition comes one day after starting right Mark Glowinski on the list. Earlier this week, starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the COVID-19 list.

Details of Nelson’s situation aren’t known, but unvaccinated players who test positive must miss at least 10 days and post a negative test before returning. Nelson was unvaccinated earlier this season when he was placed on the COVID-19 list as a close contact case to tackle Eric Fisher, who tested positive.

That 10-day window likely means Nelson also will miss the Colts’ Jan. 2 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Thursday, coach Frank Reich said he deals with a “healthy tension’’ each day until he received the virus results from head trainer and Infection Control Officer Dave Hammer.

“Then every day it’s a little bit of a sign of relief,’’ he said. “Especially as it gets later in the week, you’re just hoping and praying nothing happens.’’

But it has happened. Again.

In short order, the 8-6 Colts head into their showdown with the 10-4 Cardinals with a depleted offensive line.

Along with Glowinski and Nelson dealing with COVID-19 issues, Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly will miss a second straight game while dealing with family matters and a third consecutive game overall. He missed the week 13 game at Houston while on the COVID-19 list.

Danny Pinter will start a third game for Kelly at center and Chris Reed will start at one of the guard spots. It’s uncertain who’ll be the second guard – either tackle Matt Pryor or rookie Will Fries.

“If guys go down,’’ Reich said, “it’s gotta be next man up and we’ve got to roll.

“There’s no excuses. We’ve got to find ways to win.’’

