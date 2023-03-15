INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts further reinforced their defensive line by signing a former first-round draft pick.

The team reached an agreement with tackle Taven Bryan on a one-year contract worth $4.5 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. ESPN was the first to report the transaction.

Bryan, 27, started 16 games with Cleveland last season and finished with 26 tackles, a career-high 3 sacks and six quarterback hits.

Jacksonville selected him with the 29th overall pick in the 2018 draft and Bryan never fulfilled expectations. He started 17 of 63 games with the Jaguars and had just 5.5 sacks and 25 QB hits.

Bryan’s addition follows the Colts’ reaching an agreement with former San Francisco defensive end Samson Ebukam on a three-year, $27 million contract and re-signing Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $2.2 million deal.

That group will complement returnees DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

