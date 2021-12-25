Colts add Darius Leonard, Khari Willis, Zach Pascal to COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) drops into coverage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have been hit even harder by COIVD-19.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and starting safety Khari Willis have been placed on the COVID-19 list prior to Saturday night’s meeting with the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

That ups their total to players out due to COVID-19 to seven starters: Leonard, Pascal, Willis, guards Quenton Nelson, Mark Glowinski, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay.

Two other starters also are out: center Ryan Kelly (family issues) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion).

Six players have been added to the active roster from the practice squad: cornerback Anthony Chesley, wideout Keke Coutee, offensive lineman Carter O’Donnel, cornerback Brian Poole, safety Will Redmond and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

While the COVID-19 cases will have an immediate impact on the game against the Cardinals, they also will linger to the Jan. 2 home game with Las Vegas.

Unvaccinated players who test positive must miss at least 10 games and cannot return until they receive a negative test.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.