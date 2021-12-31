Colts activate safety Addae, running back Mack from COVID list

JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: An Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the sidelines during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on September 29, 2013 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts activated another pair of players from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The move involved safety Jahleel Addae and running back Marlon Mack.

Addae started against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, finishing with six tackles in the Colts’ key 22-16 road win on Christmas. He also helped force a safety by chasing after quarterback Kyler Murray, who was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone after tracking down an errant snap.

Mack, who has appeared in just six games this season, has 101 yards on 28 carries. He had requested a trade earlier in the season when it became clear that Jonathan Taylor would get the bulk of the carries in the backfield.

The Colts are getting healthier leading up to this weekend’s Raiders game, a key matchup that would lead to a playoff berth if the team wins.

Several key players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including guards Mark Glowinski and Quenton Nelson, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay.

Four players on the active roster currently remain on the list: cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz. Three players from the practice squad are on the COVID list: quarterback James Morgan, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Eli Wolf.

The big question remains the status of Wentz, the team’s starting quarterback. If he’s unable to return for Sunday’s game, rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger is expected to get the starting nod.