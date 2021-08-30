Colts activate Nelson from COVID-19 list, place Tevi on IR

FILE – Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Indianapolis in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.

The team announced Thursday that it had placed Nelson on the COVID-19 list. Players go on the list if they’ve tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has.

The Pro Bowl guard returned to practice last week after having foot surgery.

Tevi suffered a season-ending injury against the Detroit Lions in the team’s final preseason game Friday. The Colts signed him to a one-year $2.5 million deal during the offseason to provide depth at tackle.

The team must make the final cuts to trim its roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Colts have an off week before the regular season starts on Sept. 12 with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.