Colts 5K goes virtual this year

INDIANAPOLIS – The eighth annual Colts 5K Run/Walk will be a virtual event this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency.

Participants are encouraged to run on their own on Saturday, September 26 at 8:30 a.m. and share their photos, videos and experiences on social media using #Colts5K.

A digital race bib will record each participant’s completion time, just as it would for an in-person event, but advance registration is still required at Colts5K.com.

There are two ways to participate:

— The VIP entry, priced at $35 through Thursday, August 27, includes a Colts 5K race t-shirt and medal. For one day only, on Wednesday, August 26, participants can use the code COLTS5KVIP for an additional $5 off. After the 27th, the price goes up to $40.

— A virtual-only entry allows fans to participate for free but does not include a shirt or medal. A digital race bib is still provided.

Registration is open through September 26, but on-time arrival of your race packet is only guaranteed if you sign up no later than August 31. All packets will be mailed this year, and in-person pickup is not available.

The 2020 virtual Colts 5K Run/Walk is presented by Indiana University Health and sponsored in part by CBS4. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Indianapolis Colts Foundation to support youth football programs impacted by COVID-19.

In addition to fans, members of the Colts organization, including team mascot Blue and Colts Cheerleaders, will participate in the race.

Even though the event is virtual, participants are asked to be mindful of social distancing and keep six feet of separation from other runners and walkers.