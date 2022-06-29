INDIANAPOLIS – The latest step toward normalcy will be taken in late July when the Indianapolis Colts report to training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

The team converges on Grand Park July 26 and has its first practice July 27.

It’s the fourth time the Colts have used Westfield as their home-away-from-home training site, and things will be back to normal. The COVID-19 pandemic forced practices to be held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center in 2020 and even though camp was held at Grand Park last summer, fans’ access to players was greatly restricted.

No longer. Players will be permitted to interact and provide autographs after practice to fans lining the bleachers adjacent to the practice fields.

“I think it’s all important, for us to connect. That’s why we still do training camp,’’ general manager Chris Ballard said prior to last summer’s camp. “That’s one of the things that me and Mr. (Jim) Irsay talked about when I first took the job here: going to training camp, being able to connect, being able to let your fans be part of the process, see practice, be open.’’

The Colts’ summer at Grand Park spans 31 days – the final practice is Aug. 25 – and includes 16 practices open to the public at no charge. Several days will consist of walk-throughs, which aren’t open to fans.

Noah Karns of Indianapolis runs the ball in the play area in Indianapolis Colts City at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Although there is no admission to camp practices, free tickets must be obtained at Colts.com/Camp.

Highlights include one night practice – Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. – and joint practices with Detroit Aug. 17-18 prior to the Colts and Lions meeting in their second preseason game Aug. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Joint workouts have become a summer tradition for Ballard and coach Frank Reich. The Colts have previously shared practices with the Carolina Panthers (2021), Cleveland Browns (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2018), Detroit (2017), Chicago Bears (2015), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1999, ’97).

Koorsen Fire & Security is the title sponsor for camp.

The Colts open their preseason schedule Aug. 13 at Buffalo, followed by home games against the Lions and Tampa Bay (Aug. 27).

A look at the schedule of practices open to the public:

Wednesday, July 27: noon.

Thursday, July 28: noon.

Saturday, July 30: 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 3: noon.

Thursday, Aug. 4: noon.

Sunday, Aug. 7: noon.

Monday, Aug. 8: noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: noon.

Thursday, Aug., 11: noon.

Tuesday, Aug. 16: noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: noon (joint practice with Detroit Lions)

Thursday, Aug. 18: noon (joint practice with Detroit Lions).

Tuesday, Aug. 23: noon.

Wednesday, Aug. 24: noon.

Thursday, Aug. 25: noon.

