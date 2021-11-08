Colts 2022 season tickets on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans can now lock down their seats for next year as the Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that 2022 season tickets are officially on sale!

The team noted that its 2022 home schedule will feature eight regular season games and two preseason games. Next season will include matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, and of course AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

The Colts added that season ticket members receive numerous benefits throughout the year, including:

Several flexible payment options, including a new 12-month payment plan for fans who purchase in November

Discounted ticket prices compared to single-game tickets

Opportunities for VIP gameday access, including pre- and post-game events and activities

Colts Pro Shop discount (10% in-store and 20% online)

Access to preferred gameday parking

Subscription to NFL Game Pass and NFL RedZone

Year-round invitations to exclusive VIP events

Opportunities to purchase tickets for select Lucas Oil Stadium events

Exclusive season ticket member gifting

Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings

First chance to secure seats for home playoff games

Priority to relocate seats during the offseason

Dedicated account manager

Fans can learn more and secure their seats by:

Visiting Colts.com/SeasonTickets

Having a virtual chat with a Colts representative here

Calling the Colts front office at 317-297-7000

Click here to visit an online “virtual venue” of Lucas Oil Stadium to virtually view the field from available seats.

