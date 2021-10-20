Chunk plays in passing game leading to Colts offensive success

INDIANAPOLIS — Who’s the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL? Maybe a quarterback with a noted rocket arm like Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Maybe a former MVP like Aaron Rodgers or an eight-time Pro Bowler like Russell Wilson.

Statistics say the league’s best is Carson Wentz, who leads the NFL in passer rating (147.8) on balls thrown 10-plus yards downfield.

“To hit some of those and have some short drives with some explosive plays, you can say that’s some chemistry with the whole offense coming together,” Wentz explained.

“I think that Carson is playing well,” added head coach Frank Reich. “Really happy with the progress he’s made, that we’ve made as an offense.”

Key in creating those chunk plays is a developing confidence between Wentz and his receivers.

“Every week keeps getting better,” continued Wentz, “and I think that’s just a testament to those guys and how hard they work.”

As the Colts’ downfield passing attack improved from a slow start this year, another unit on the team always had confidence it would succeed: the defense, which had to defend it throughout training camp.

“Whenever you see Carson throw the ball, you know you’ve got that ability to bomb it deep,” said safety Khari Willis. “Any offense would love to take shots. It’s just about making them. They’ve been able to do that last game. I think they’ll be able to do that moving forward.”

Hitting those big plays in San Francisco this week could be a challenge as the 49ers’ defense is ranked top 10 in the league in yards allowed per play.