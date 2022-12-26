INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ offense under quarterback Nick Foles looked a lot like their attack under Matt Ryan and Sam Ehlinger.

Unproductive.

Foles threw three interceptions and went 0-for-10 on third down in his first start with Indianapolis as the Chargers beat the Colts 20-3 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

The Colts went three-and-out on their first possession, then Foles threw picks on back-to-back drives to set the tone for the evening.

Los Angeles’ Austin Ekeler scored on a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the first points of the game.

Indianapolis answered with their only points of the game, a Chase McLaughlin 46-yard field goal. The scoring drive was aided by a 15-yard penalty on Chargers’ safety Derwin James for a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Ashton Dulin. James was ejected and Dulin left with a head injury.

Cameron Dicker made a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the first half as Los Angeles took a 10-3 lead to the locker room.

Dicker tacked on a 21-yard field goal in the third quarter to put the Chargers ahead 13-3.

Ekeler added another one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cushion Los Angeles’ lead.

Foles finished 17 of 29 for 143 yards and was sacked seven times.

The Colts now stand at 4-10-1 with two games left in the season. They’ll spend New Year’s Day in New York taking on the Giants at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.