INDIANAPOLIS – A beautiful day last week turned into the first day of the rest of Carson Wentz’s NFL life.

The calm of spending time at home with his family was interrupted by a call from Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard. Wentz’s world was about to be rocked.

The essence of the call: We’re trading you to the Washington Commanders.

Wentz was headed to his third team in 13 months.

“Got a call last week from Mr. Ballard,’’ Wentz said Thursday during an introductory press conference with the Commanders. “I was in my backyard in Indy, and it was a beautiful day.’’

His immediate response?

“Alright, change is coming. Change is coming, time to go,’’ Wentz said.

Despite mounting speculation in Indy that a trade or his outright release were imminent in the aftermath of the team fading badly over the final two weeks of the season and failing to reach the playoffs, Wentz insisted he was “surprised’’ it occurred.

“But again,’’ he said, “it was another opportunity for me to trust God.’’

There were several contributing factors to the Colts wasting a 98% chance of reaching the postseason with two weeks remaining only to close the season with losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The defense failed to make the necessary stops in several games, the offensive line sprung uncharacteristic leaks in pass protection, and too often Wentz failed to deliver when it mattered most.

But owner Jim Irsay had soured on Wentz’s performance on the field and his overall influence long before the late collapse. There was a perceived lack of leadership and an unwillingness to accept coaching and criticism.

The Colts acquired Wentz from Philadelphia in March 2021 by sending the Eagles a 2021 3rd round draft pick and a 2022 1st rounder.

They cut ties with him last week in a deal that saw them flip 2nd round picks in the April draft along with acquiring a 2022 3rd round pick and a 2023 3rd rounder that becomes a 2nd rounder if Wentz plays 70% of the time. Washington also assumed the $28 million he’s owed this season.

Wentz’s reaction to criticism from his only season with the Colts? He insisted he tries to “tune it out.’’

“Reports are reports, and there’s truths in some things,’’ he said. “If we were in this business trying to combat and argue every report, we’d run out of things to say.

“For me, I just try to be myself, get to know the guys, build relationships. I strongly feel I had amazing relationships with people in Philly and people in Indy. I loved my time there.’’

Also, there’s the reality two teams have discarded the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 draft in 13 months.

“I try not to use that solely as motivation,’’ Wentz said. “I know definitely it’s humbling without a doubt to go from where I was in Philly to then being benched and traded, I’m aware of what that does. I try and stay optimistic and positive and just make the most of it.

“Everyone has their own opinion on that. For me, I try not to make it bigger than it needs to be. Come in and play good football. That’s always my goal. Put my best foot forward and let the chips fall where they may.’’

