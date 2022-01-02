Carson Wentz cleared for Colts meeting with Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will have their starting quarterback available for a key game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Carson Wentz has been cleared to play, coach Frank Reich confirmed to NFL Network.
Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and activated Saturday. He still had to gain medical clearance prior to the game.
The 9-6 Colts clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.
You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.