Carson Wentz cleared for Colts meeting with Raiders

Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will have their starting quarterback available for a key game Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz has been cleared to play, coach Frank Reich confirmed to NFL Network.

Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and activated Saturday. He still had to gain medical clearance prior to the game.

The 9-6 Colts clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

