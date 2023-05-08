INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Adams kept making an impression.

Now, he’s got his foot in the NFL door.

The former Butler wideout confirmed Monday morning on his Twitter account the Indianapolis Colts have signed him as a rookie free agent.

That’s after Adams participated in the team’s local Pro Day last month.

And after he was one of 29 players brought in on a tryout basis for last weekend’s rookie minicamp. The Colts also signed 15 undrafted rookies leading up to the camp.

Adams now has an opportunity to take that next step, which is securing a spot on the 53-player regular-season roster, or as part of the 16-player practice squad.

The 5-11, 195-pounder remains a long shot, but he’s got a shot.

Adams appeared in 11 games, three as a starter, at Butler last season after transferring from Harvard. He caught 39 passes for 689 yards and five touchdowns.

