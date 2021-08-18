Buckner back in practice, hoping to play in preseason

WESTFIELD – Some NFL players consider preseason games to be at best a necessary evil.

DeForest Buckner doesn’t sound like one of those players.

“I’m excited to get out there again,” says the All Pro defensive lineman. “I mean last week I was antsy on the sideline. I knew I wasn’t playing but I still had that same gameday jitters like I was going to play.”

Buckner was held out of the game due to a foot injury.

“I’m excited to get back out there,” continues Buckner, “knock some of this rust off from the offseason, you know what I mean? I don’t want my first day to suit up (to be) Week 1. I want to get it out, get out there, move around and get that game tempo back.”

Head coach Frank Reich explained Buckner’s absence from training camp (and thus last week’s preseason opener against the Panthers) to be primarily one of precaution. With Buckner suffering a foot injury, and after back-to-back foot surgeries plagued Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson earlier in camp, who could blame Reich for that caution?

“For me, I love practice,” adds Buckner. “I like to work. I’m all about time on the grass, getting the reps – the more reps I get, the more comfortable I get. It’s just how I’ve been since I got in the league. If I have to sit out to be precautionary, then I’ll do it. It’s a long season, so I just have to be careful. My body is my main thing obviously – I mean your best ability is availability. So I just have to make sure I stay healthy and like I said, it’s 17 regular season games. We just have to take every caution into it.”

The Colts travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings, Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Coverage in Central Indiana begins at 7:30 p.m. with The Blue Zone pregame show on FOX59, leading you right up to kickoff.