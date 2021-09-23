Brett Hundley, not Jacob Eason, might be Colts’ starting QB if Carson Wentz is out, according to NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Brett Hundley throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich is keeping his options open if Carson Wentz is unable to play in Sunday’s meeting with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, and that includes going with Brett Hundley, not Jacob Eason.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, who cited unnamed sources, Hundley took the majority of the repetitions with the starting offense in Wednesday’s practice.

Wentz did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough or the afternoon practice while dealing with sprains to both of his ankles.

“Throwing the kitchen sink at it trying to get healthy,’’ Wentz said. “Doing everything I can to get the swelling down and to get it healed as quick as I can.’’

Reich was evasive when discussing his possible quarterback against Tennessee. He said he has a general rule that players must practice Friday in order to play in the game, but added it’s “not absolutely etched in stone.’’

T.Y. Hilton played in December 2018 with a severely sprained ankle even though he seldom practiced.

However, Reich said he’s never had a quarterback play without practicing during the week.

“We have to approach it like he’s not going to be in there given everything that we know at this point and then be surprised if he is in there,’’ Reich said. “He’s not ruled out. We’ll just see how it goes.

“But we’re building a game plan that has enough breath in it. It’s a simple game plan.’’

The overriding question: will Eason or Hundley execute that game plan if Wentz in out?

Reich was asked multiple times if Eason would start if the sprained ankles sidelined Wentz. Each time he was vague.

“We’re just going to continue to evaluate it day-by-day and have confidence in our roster,’’ he said the first time it was mentioned.

Asked a follow-up, Reich said, “I’m not going to project it. Let’s just wait to see what we know about Carson first and then I’ll make that statement.’’

Eason, the team’s 2020 fourth-round draft pick, saw his first NFL action in last Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He replaced Wentz with 2:23 remaining, the Colts trailing by 3 and with a first-and-10 at the Indy 25.

Eason’s first pass was off target to Zach Pascal while his second, intended for tight end Jack Doyle, was intercepted by cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Reich admitted the situation for Eason was “as tough as it gets.’’

Hundley is the other alternative.

The Colts assured he would be part of their options Tuesday when they protected him as one of their practice squad players.

Hundley, 28, has appeared in 18 games with nine starts, and all nine came in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers. He’s 3-6 as a starter and for his career has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He would offer more mobility than Eason behind what has been leaky pass protection; Wentz has been sacked six times and hit another 15 times in two games. Hundley has rushed/scrambled 46 times for 309 yards.

