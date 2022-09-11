INDIANAPOLIS – “Blue Zone” is back for its eighth season previewing every Colts’ game on Sunday mornings on CBS4.

Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths host in studio with Chris Hagan live at NRG Stadium in Houston as the Colts kick off the 2022 season against the Texans.

Hagan goes one on one with new quarterback Matt Ryan, asking him how he’s getting acclimated to his new team after 14 seasons in Atlanta and the orgin of his famous nickname, “Matty Ice”.

He’ll also put players on the spot in “Upon Further Rewiew”, finding out what they were doing the last time the Colts won their season opener in 2013.

Plus, Jim Irsay talks about bringing his memorabilia collection to Indy and hosting a free concert at Lucas Oil Stadium and “Blue Zone” insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson give their takes on the opener.

“Blue Zone” airs at 11:30 a.m. every Sunday before the “NFL Today” on CBS4.