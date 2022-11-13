INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts game against the Raiders kicks off later this afternoon at 4:05 p.m., but “Blue Zone” is still live at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4.

This week’s show recaps a wild week at the team’s headquarters that saw Frank Reich fired after four-plus years as head coach and replaced with former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday.

Chris Hagan and Dave Griffiths host “Blue Zone” from the CBS4 studios with Chris Widlic on the ground in Las Vegas with live reports from Allegiant Stadium.

Alexa Ross introduces fans to the man making his debut calling the offensive plays on Sunday, passing game specialist and assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier.

IndyStar insider Joel Erickson gives his take on the week’s wild events and “Upon Further Review” asks players who is the best/worst tipper on the team as it visits a city know for service.

“Blue Zone” airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4 before “The NFL Today” at noon.