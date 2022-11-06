PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It’s not like the glory days of Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady, but the Colts renew their rivalry with the Patriots this afternoon.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic break down the game from every angle on “Blue Zone” at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4.

Dave Griffiths joins the show with live reports from Gillette Stadium. He’ll have the latest injury news, plus spotlight Colts’ defense end Kwity Paye, who was a prep star in nearby Warwick, Rhode Island.

Colts insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson lend their expertise, plus a special edition of “Upon Further Review” with former Colts’ running back Nyheim Hines.

Stay with CBS4 for the most complete Colts coverage: “Blue Zone” at 11:30 a.m., “The NFL Today” at noon and the Colts-Patriots game at 1:00 p.m.