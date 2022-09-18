INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts look to snap a seven-game road losing streak to the Jaguars when they take the field for week 2 of the NFL season in Jacksonville.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic get Colts’ fans ready for the game with this week’s edition of “Blue Zone” on CBS4. Dave Griffiths joins the show with live reports from TIAA Bank Field in North Florida.

Alexa Ross profiles the two head coaches’ relationship. Frank Reich and Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl together with Eagles in 2017. Plus, Colts’ insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson give their predictions.

And after last week’s kicking issues, Hagan puts players on the spot in “Upon Further Review”, finding out how long of a field goal they think they can make in an emergency situation with the game on the line.

“Blue Zone” airs at 11:30 a.m. every Sunday before the “NFL Today” on CBS4.