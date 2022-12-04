INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play in prime time for the second straight week when they visit the surging Cowboys tonight at 8:20 p.m.

“Blue Zone” breaks down the matchup on CBS4 at 11:30 a.m. Chris Widlic and Dave Griffiths will host in studio with Chris Hagan live from AT& Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This week’s show spotlights the annual “My Cause My Cleats” game. Colts’ players, coaches and management will wear custom cleats and shoes promoting charitable organizations. Hagan has the story of tight end Kylen Granson’s nonprofit, KG’s Kids.

Insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson give their takes on what the underdog Colts need to do to pull the upset and Cowboys’ All-Pro offensive lineman and Chatard graduate Zack Martin talks about playing against his hometown team.

And Hagan wraps up the show with his weekly “Upon Further Review” segment. This week he asks players what is the best heckle they’ve ever heard from a fan.

“Blue Zone” kicks off fans’ football Sunday every week at 11:30 a.m. before the “NFL Today”.