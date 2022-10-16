INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts play the Jaguars for the second time in five weeks this afternoon.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sideline with “Blue Zone” to preview the critical divisional matchup.

IndyStar Colts insider Joel Erickson and veteran team beat reporter Mike Chappell will join the show with their keys to the Colts earning their first AFC South win of the season.

Alexa Ross talks with Grover Stewart about his famous “Kitchen Sink Wings” being available for fans to sample at the stadium this year.

Plus, Hagan will have another edition of his “Upon Further Review” segment. This week he asks players just how bad they would beat him in a race.

“Blue Zone” airs today at 11:30 a.m. and the Colts-Jaguars game at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.