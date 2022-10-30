INDIANAPOLIS – The Sam Ehlinger era begins today as the Colts host the Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium this afternoon.

The second-year quarterback will make his first NFL start after the team benched veteran Matt Ryan. The hope is that Ehlinger will help spark the struggling offense.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic have every angle of the quarterback swap covered on “Blue Zone” this morning on CBS4.

Alexa Ross also joins the show with the latest roster news with live reports from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hagan talks with Super Bowl-winning left tackle Tarik Glenn about his induction into the team’s Ring of Honor in a halftime ceremony.

Colts’ beat reporters Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson give their predictions, plus Washington wide receiver and Indianapolis native Terry McLaurin talks about playing in his hometown.

And Hagan wraps up the show with a Halloween edition of “Upon Further Review”.

