INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts host one of the best teams in the NFL when the 8-1 Eagles come to town at 1 p.m.

“Blue Zone” previews the game at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4. Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic will be live on the Lucas Oil Stadium sidelines with everything fans need to know before kickoff.

Hear from Colts players about the matchup and from Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni, who is returning to Indianapolis after spending three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Colts.

Reporter Dave Griffiths and producer Brett Bensley have the story of Colten Gauthier, who played quarterback for interim head coach Jeff Saturday at Hebron Christian Academy.

Plus, Colts insiders Mike Chappell and Joel Erickson offer their insights on today’s game and Hagan asks players who’s the fastest and hardest hitter on the team in “Upon Further Review.”

“Blue Zone” airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS4 before the “NFL Today.”