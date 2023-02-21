(STACKER) With over a century of history that dates back to 1920, the NFL has plenty of memorable seasons.

In the 2016 season, for instance, Tom Brady was suspended his first four games before he orchestrated a miraculous 28-3 comeback to cap the year in the Super Bowl. Then there’s the 1985 Chicago Bears and their Super Bowl Shuffle. The 2004 season saw a trio of astounding feats, with Peyton Manning breaking Dan Marino’s long-standing passing touchdown record, a rookie quarterback leading Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record, and Philadelphia’s Terrell Owens lighting up the league at wide receiver before a broken leg ended his regular season. The strike seasons of 1982 and 1987 were memorable in their own, unique ways, too. And who could forget the 1972 Miami Dolphins, the only team to win a Super Bowl with a perfect record.

It’s hard to single out the best NFL season—and harder still to try and qualify or quantify what “best” really is.

But what about the best seasons of a single team? Can we determine the best seasons in a team’s history?

To a degree, that’s quantifiable, and where this list comes in. Stacker compiled the top 10 best seasons in Indianapolis Colts history using Pro-Football-Reference.com data that goes back to the first NFL season in 1920. Seasons were ranked based on how far the team progressed in the playoffs in a particular year. Any ties were broken first by each season’s regular season record, then by net points per game. Supplemental data points include the team’s head coach and, for years after 1931, top passers, rushers, and receivers of specific seasons.

Read on through to find out which seasons count as the Indianapolis Colts’ best. Of course, there’s wiggle room to define what makes a season one of the “best”—take a peek below to see if you agree with how the rankings played out.

#10. 2014

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 18: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball against the New England Patriots of the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Regular season record: 11-5

Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

Points per game: 28.6

Opponent points per game: 23.1

Net points per game: 5.6

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

Top passer: Andrew Luck

Top rusher: Trent Richardson

Top receiver: T.Y. Hilton

#9. 1971 (as the Baltimore Colts)

Dolphins’ quarterback Bob Griese outruns a pair of Baltimore Colts tackles, Fred Miller (76) and Jim Bailey (79), Jan. 7, 1972, during Miami’s 21-0 victory for their conference title and a Superbowl bid. (AP Photo)

Regular season record: 10-4

Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

Points per game: 22.4

Opponent points per game: 10.0

Net points per game: 12.4

Head coach: Don McCafferty

Top passer: Earl Morrall

Top rusher: Norm Bulaich

Top receiver: Eddie Hinton

#8. 2003

FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 18: Wide receiver David Givens #87 of the New England Patriots and cornerback David Macklin #27 of the Indianapolis Colts fight for the ball in the AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2004 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Regular season record: 12-4

Playoffs: Lost in conference championship

Points per game: 27.9

Opponent points per game: 21.0

Net points per game: 6.9

Head coach: Tony Dungy

Top passer: Peyton Manning

Top rusher: Edgerrin James

Top receiver: Marvin Harrison

#7. 1964 (as the Baltimore Colts)

Coach Don Shula of the Baltimore Colts gets together in Los Angeles on Jan. 4, 1965, with the two quarterbacks wholl run the offense for the Western Conference All-Star team against the East in the National Football Leagues Pro Bowl game in Los Angeles next Sunday. The quarterbacks are John Unitas, left, of Shulas own team and Fran Tarkenton of the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Photo/ERB)

Regular season record: 12-2

Playoffs: Lost in NFL championship

Points per game: 30.6

Opponent points per game: 16.1

Net points per game: 14.5

Head coach: Don Shula

Top passer: Johnny Unitas

Top rusher: Lenny Moore

Top receiver: Jimmy Orr

#6. 2009

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 07: Pierre Garcon #85 of the Indianapolis Colts gets a first down against New Orleans Saints during Super Bowl XLIV on February 7, 2010 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Regular season record: 14-2

Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

Points per game: 26.0

Opponent points per game: 19.2

Net points per game: 6.8

Head coach: Jim Caldwell

Top passer: Peyton Manning

Top rusher: Joseph Addai

Top receiver: Reggie Wayne

#5. 1968 (as the Baltimore Colts)

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 1969, file photo, Baltimore Colts quarterback Earl Morrall (15) looks for a receiver against the New York Jets during NFL football’s Super Bowll III in Miami. Morrall threw three interceptions and Johnny Unitas another. (AP Photo/File)

Regular season record: 13-1

Playoffs: Lost in Super Bowl

Points per game: 28.7

Opponent points per game: 10.3

Net points per game: 18.4

Head coach: Don Shula

Top passer: Earl Morrall

Top rusher: Tom Matte

Top receiver: Jimmy Orr

#4. 2006

INDIANAPOLIS – FEBRUARY 5: (R-L) Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, Head Coach Tony Dungy and Quarterback Peyton Manning lead the celebration of their victory at a rally after the Colts beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI Sunday in Miami at the RCA Dome February 5, 2006 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Regular season record: 12-4

Playoffs: Won Super Bowl

Points per game: 26.7

Opponent points per game: 22.5

Net points per game: 4.2

Head coach: Tony Dungy

Top passer: Peyton Manning

Top rusher: Joseph Addai

Top receiver: Marvin Harrison

#3. 1959 (as the Baltimore Colts)

Johnny Sample of the Baltimore Colts knocks the ball away from Bob Schnelker of the New York Giants, during third period of title game in Baltimore, Md., Dec. 27, 1959. As ball bounds away, fellow Colts chase it. Colts are: Dick Szymanski (52) and Don Shinnick (66). Giants are: Rosey Brown (79) and Frank Gifford (16). (AP Photo)

Regular season record: 9-3

Playoffs: Won NFL championship

Points per game: 31.2

Opponent points per game: 20.9

Net points per game: 10.3

Head coach: Weeb Ewbank

Top passer: Johnny Unitas

Top rusher: Alan Ameche

Top receiver: Raymond Berry

#2. 1958 (as the Baltimore Colts)

FILE – In this Dec. 28, 1958, file photo, Baltimore Colts fullback Alan Ameche advances through a big opening provided by teammates to score the winning touchdown in overtime against the New York Giants during the NFL championship football game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Colts’ Lenny Moore gets a block on Giants’ Emlen Tunnell (45) at left. Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas (19) is at right along with Giants’ Jim Patton (20). The Colts won 23-17. The 1958 championship matchup was voted the best game as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season. (AP Photo/File)

Regular season record: 9-3

Playoffs: Won NFL championship

Points per game: 31.8

Opponent points per game: 16.9

Net points per game: 14.8

Head coach: Weeb Ewbank

Top passer: Johnny Unitas

Top rusher: Alan Ameche

Top receiver: Lenny Moore

#1. 1970 (as the Baltimore Colts)

Baltimore Colts kicker Jim OBrien (80) leaps after kicking the winning field goal against the Dallas Cowboys with five seconds left in the game, as the Colts beat the Cowboys 16-13 in Super Bowl V, Jan. 17, 1971, in Miami. At right is backup quarterback Earl Morrall (15), who replaced injured starter Johnny Unitas. Morrall held the ball for OBriens kick. (AP Photo)

Regular season record: 11-2-1

Playoffs: Won Super Bowl

Points per game: 22.9

Opponent points per game: 16.7

Net points per game: 6.2

Head coach: Don McCafferty

Top passer: Johnny Unitas

Top rusher: Norm Bulaich

Top receiver: Roy Jefferson