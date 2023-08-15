INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson is the guy.

Coach Shane Steichen announced Tuesday that Richardson will be the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts this season.

While Steichen previously named Richardson the starter for the team’s first preseason game, he didn’t commit to starting Richardson in the regular season opener.

That all changed after Tuesday’s practice in Westfield, with the head coach officially naming Richardson as QB1.

Richardson debuted in the preseason against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, finishing 7-12 for 67 yards and an interception. He also had two rushes for 7 yards, although he and the Colts offense failed to generate any points.

The Colts have a pair of joint practices against the Chicago Bears Wednesday and Thursday at Grand Park. They’ll play Chicago in their sole preseason home game at 7 p.m. on Saturday.