Amid pandemic, NFL cancels Hall of Fame Game, postpones enshrinement ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s business-as-usual approach has hit a major snag.

The league has canceled the Aug. 6 Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys and postponed the Aug. 8 enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to various reports. ESPN was first to announce the decision.

The latter impacts Indianapolis Colts standout Edgerrin James, who finally was selected for the Hall of Fame in February. ESPN reported Dallas and Pittsburgh now will meet in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game and the James-led enshrinement ceremony also is expected to be held at some point next year.

While the coronavirus has forced all sporting events to either be canceled or postponed over the last four months, the NFL has been able to adjust and hold most of its activities on a virtual format. That has included free agency, the draft and offseason workouts.

The NFL has taken the approach the upcoming season will go off as planned, including a four-game preseason and the 16-game regular season. However, it’s been speculated the preseason might be trimmed to two games.

The tentative plan is for training camps to open at team facilities July 22 with rookies and July 28 for veterans. However, Frank Reich has stressed the Colts are remaining flexible.

“Our plan is we’re going to start training camp on time,” he said earlier this month. “We’re going to play four preseason games and then we’re starting week 1 against Jacksonville, so be ready for that. Let’s not be caught by surprise by what is normal because right now, what is normal is everything that is not normal.

“The players need to trust us and I think they do trust us that whatever we have to do to adjust as leadership, we’ll do. We need to trust them that they will be ready mentally and physically. We trust them.” A bit of clarity might occur Thursday with a conference call involving league owners.