INDIANAPOLIS – The trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders leaves the Indianapolis Colts with no proven options on the roster, and not a lot of good alternatives elsewhere.

That speaks volumes to owner Jim Irsay’s insistence of having anyone not named Carson Wentz as his quarterback in 2022.

The only quarterbacks under contract for next season are Sam Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, and James Morgan. Neither has thrown a pass in a regular-season game.

It ensures Frank Reich will have a different opening-day starter for a fifth consecutive season. The 2022 starter follows Wentz (’21), Philip Rivers (’20), Jacoby Brissett (’19) and Andrew Luck (’18). Include Scott Tolzien in 2017, and the Colts will have a different starting QB for six straight season openers.

“You play the hand you’re dealt,’’ Reich said during the NFL Scouting Combine. “You just try to play a winning hand, right? You make the most of everything you have and you know when you’re playing that hand, you believe you’re going to win that hand.

“Continuity is ideal. You can grow together. You hope you can get that. If you’re going to win a championship, you need great quarterback play . . . that’s what we’re building towards.’’

Ballard doesn’t regret the decision to trade for Wentz. To acquire the 2nd overall pick in the 2016 draft, he sent the Philadelphia Eagles a 2021 third-round pick and a first-rounder in the April draft, which is 16th overall. The Colts also will have paid him $36 million in guarantees from the four-year, $128 million contract they assumed.

“You always do what you think is best with the information you have,’’ Ballard said. “I don’t ever worry about what we gave up or what we did. We make the decision going forward and whatever the repercussions of that are, they are.’’

But he also realizes the Colts “gotta keep firing until you get it right.’’

“At the end of the day,’’ Ballard said, “you gotta get it right. We gotta get it right.’’

The Colts have been trying to get it right since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement Aug. 24, 2019. They turned to Brissett, followed by Rivers, followed by Wentz.

Who’s next?

Might the Colts find their next quarterback in the April draft? After having five quarterbacks selected in the top 15 of the 2021 draft, this year’s crop is considered markedly weaker. The Colts’ first pick is in round 2 – 42nd as part of the trade with Washington – so they would have to hope someone they covet falls to them, or move up.

Irsay’s preference is to develop his own QB – he’s grown weary of the year-to-year carousel the team is stuck on – but the veteran free agent market offers the most logical option for Ballard.

The Colts are projected to have enormous cap space – they’re at a league-high $69.8 million after the Wentz trade, according to Overthecap.com – but the options aren’t very attractive. Possible candidates might include Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jameis Winston.

Any of those options would represent another short-term fix and be a bridge to 2023 when better alternatives might be available. If a proven veteran becomes available via trade – Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Foles, whomever – Irsay probably would pay whatever it cost to meet the contract demands.

