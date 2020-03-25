Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Colts
Colts have done a lot to improve roster, but there’s still work ahead
Video
Colts owner Jim Irsay says he’s donating over 10,000 masks to help fight COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Colts cheerleaders maintain standards as 2020 auditions go virtual
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 68 ‘Frank Reich Speaks with Media’
Frank Reich says Colts getting ready to go
More Colts Headlines
Colts work to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ during isolation
Video
Colts cheerleader auditions to be held online due to COVID-19
Colts considered Tom Brady, but saw ‘unique opportunity’ in Philip Rivers
Free agents signings hope to upgrade Colts defense
Video
Xavier Rhodes embracing ‘fresh start’ after surprise release by Vikings
Video
Colts attempt roster build roster to re-capture AFC South
Colts sign veteran CB Xavier Rhodes to 1-year contract
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 67 ‘Colts Continue to Retool Roster’
After trading 1st round pick, who could Colts draft at 34 overall?
Colts ink Warren Central, Notre Dame product Sheldon Day
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana