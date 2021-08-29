Colts’ T.Y. Hilton might miss start of season with injury

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts against the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts apparently will be without one of their offensive cornerstones when the season opens.

T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss several weeks with an unspecified injury, according to The Athletic. ESPN reported he’s being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury.

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered the injury during Wednesday’s final training camp practice at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. He went up between safeties Julian Blackmon and George Odum for a difficult catch near the end zone, but landed awkwardly.

Hilton got up, but went down in the back of the end zone and was treated by trainers. He eventually returned to finish practice.

The Colts are especially deep at receiver as they prepare for the Sept. 12 opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but losing Hilton is a major blow.

That temporarily places extra burden on Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell. Rookie Mike Strachan had a strong camp as did Dezmon Patmon, Ashton Dulin and DeMichael Harris.

Hilton is entering his 10th season after signing a one-year, $10 million free-agent contract in March.

He ranks fourth in franchise history with 608 receptions, third with 9,360 yards and third with 34 100-yard games.

However, Hilton, who turns 32 in November, has seen his productivity decline. After posting 1,270 yards in 2018, he finished with a career-low 501 yards in ’19 while missing six games with injuries, and 762 yards last season.

After missing just two games in his first six seasons, Hilton has missed eight in the last three.

Tevi out

Sam Tevi, who was competing for a roster spot at offensive tackle, will miss the season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in Friday night’s preseason finale at Detroit.

The Colts signed Tevi to a one-year, $3 million contract during the offseason.

