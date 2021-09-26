Colts remain winless after 25-16 loss in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 26: Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite a gutsy performance from quarterback Carson Wentz, the Colts’ offense couldn’t make enough plays for a breakthrough win.

The Colts remain winless after Tennessee beat them 25-16 in Nashville. Only six 0-3 teams have come back to make the playoffs since 1980.

Wentz’s availability was in serious doubt all week after spraining both ankles in last week’s loss to the Rams. He finished 19 of 37 for 194 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Titans opened up the scoring with Ryan Tannehill connecting with former Colts’ wide receiver Chester Rogers for a six-yard touchdown.

The Colts answered with a Nyheim Hines nine-yard TD run to tie the game.

Tennessee regained the lead on a Tannehill to Indiana product Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 18-yard touchdown.

Rodrigo Blankenship made a 43-yard field goal after a Titans’ turnover to make it 14-10 at halftime.

Tennessee extended their lead early in the fourth quarter on a Tannehill to Jeremy McNichols 10-yard score.

The Colts’ offense could only muster another Blankenship field goal the rest of the way.

The defense kept them in the game with three takeaways to stop promising Tennessee drives. Darius Leonard and Kenny Moore intercepted Tannehill and Rock Ya-Sin forced and recovered a fumble.

Titans’ all-pro running back Derrick Henry finished with 113 yards on 28 carries.

Injuries continue to hit the Colts hard as Kwity Paye (hamstring), Quenton Nelson (ankle), Khari Willis (cramps) and Ya-Sin (ankle) left the game and did not return.

The Colts play the second of three straight road games next week in Miami. Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. on CBS4.