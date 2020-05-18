Colts preseason set to open Aug. 13 vs. Washington

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – OCTOBER 27: Head coach Frank Reich watches from the sidelines during the first quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos of the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have finalized their preseason schedule, although everything remains subject to change.

The team opens the preseason with a pair of games at Lucas Oil Stadium: Aug. 13 against Philadelphia (7 p.m.) and Aug. 24 against Washington (8 p.m.). The final two games are Aug. 29 at Buffalo (4 p.m.) and Sept. 3 at Cincinnati (7 p.m.).

The NFL announced the 2020 schedule earlier this month, but several preseason dates and times had yet to be determined.

The league is preparing for a business-as-usual approach to the season, but once again might have to adjust due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s conceivable games will be played, at least initially, without fans in the stands.

Colts coach Frank Reich is preparing as if there will be a normal preseason, beginning with training camp in late July. If that’s the case, he’s charted play-time expectations for his starters.

“If we have four preseason games, I’d like the starters to play in the first three games like we normally would . . . ramp it up each game leading up to that third game and get them ready to go,’’ he said Monday.

The Colts open the regular season Sept. 13 at Jacksonville. The home opener is Sept. 20 against Minnesota.

