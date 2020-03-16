Colts part ways with DL Margus Hunt

Margus Hunt #92 of the Indianapolis Colts walks onto the field for pregame warm ups in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ roster reshaping has resulted in a deletion from the defense.

Margus Hunt, one of Chris Ballard’s first free-agent signing groups in 2017, has been released. NFL Network was among the first to report the transaction.

Hunt saw his career take off after relocating from Cincinnati to the Colts in 2017. A 2013 second-round draft pick of the Bengals appeared 47 of 48 regular-season games with Indy the past three seasons, 25 as a starter.

However, after being a disruptive force in 2017-18 – 6 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, 19 tackles for loss – Hunt’s productivity slipped last season. He finished with just 17 tackles and zero impact plays.

Hunt posted a “Thank you Indy’’ message on his Instagram account, and took full responsibility for what led to his release.

“This is a performance based business and my performance last year wasn’t up to my standards,’’ he wrote. “I will keep on improving and working daily to be the best player I can be on the field! All the best to my teammates and stay healthy! On to the next chapter!’’

Hunt, 32, signed a two-year, $4.1 million contract in 2017, then re-upped with the Colts last offseason with a two-year, $9 million deal that included $4.5 million in guarantees.

By releasing Hunt, the Colts save $4 million under the salary cap. There is no remaining dead money to count from his contract.

