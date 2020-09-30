Colts’ notebook: Bears’ pass rush has Philip Rivers’ attention

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field during player introductions before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chiefs defeated the Bears 26-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The threat is real, and Philip Rivers knows it.

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare for Sunday’s visit to Soldier Field and meeting with the Chicago Bears, Rivers isn’t oblivious to the presence of outside linebackers Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn and tackle Akiem Hicks. They’ve combined for 6 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures in three games. Hicks, a massive 6-4, 347-pounder leads the way with 3.5 sacks and seven pressures.

“Those guys, however you want to call it, they’re circled, they’re starred,’’ Rivers said Wednesday on a Zoom conference call. “You know that they have a lot of guys that can wreck the game.

“This defense is a heck of a group to say the least, so it will be a heck of a challenge for us on Sunday.’’

That defense is led by coordinator Chuck Pagano, who led the Colts to four playoff appearances and one trip to the AFC Championship game as head coach from 2012-17.

“They don’t do a ton,’’ Rivers said of Pagano’s defense. “(It’s) different than last week.’’

New York Jets coordinator Gregg Williams changed things up, moved his personnel around.

“Never know who’s blitzing, never know what version of Cover-2 you’re going to get with Gregg Williams,’’ Rivers said. “This week, it’s not going to be just a Rolodex of defenses, but everything they do, it’s hard to tell the difference of what they’re going to be in.

“They do it very well and they’re very sound. You don’t see many things where you go, ‘Well, who’s got this gap and who’s covering this zone?’ Everything is tight. It will be a heck of a challenge.’’

The Bears’ pass rush figures to be a good test for the Colts’ pass protection.

Indy ranks 5th in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass play, and has yielded just three, tied for the third-fewest after three weeks. One sack occurred when Rivers was chased out of the pocket and didn’t reach the line of scrimmage while another came when backup Jacoby Brissett was brought down on a run-pass option at Jacksonville.

D-lineman added

The Colts signed rookie defensive end Ron’Dell Carter to the active roster from Dallas’ practice squad. The 6-3, 269-pound Carter was one of the Cowboys’ most coveted undrafted rookie signees. They reportedly guaranteed $145,000 of his contract.

Frank Reich said Chris Ballard and his personnel staff have had their eye on Carter, who had 23.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss in 44 games at James Madison. He was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

“He’s a guy who really fits us,’’ Reich said. “Fits the style of play, fits the kind of person, the character of the player, is very strong and the style of player that fits our defense.

“D-line and o-line you can never have enough depth. We felt this was the right time to do it.’’

Hogan back, Kelly out

The team signed former Marian University standout Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad and released quarterback Chad Kelly.

Hogan has spent parts of three seasons (2017-19) with the Colts, and was deemed a necessary addition with Parris Campbell being placed on the injured reserve list and being out indefinitely with a knee injury and rookie wideout Michael Pittman Jr. undergoing a procedure Monday to address a compartment syndrome in his right leg.

Reich confirmed Campbell underwent a procedure Wednesday to repair damage to two ligaments in his left knee.

Burton, Day return to practice

Tight end Trey Burton (calf) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (knee) returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. Each remains on IR, but with a designation to return. The team has a 21-day window to activate them.

“We’ll look forward to getting them back out there and evaluate them this week,’’ Reich said.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.