Colts’ Le’Raven Clark suffers Achilles injury, source says

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 06: Le’Raven Clark #62 of the Indianapolis Colts is carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts paid a price for their win in Houston Sunday.

It’s believed Le’Raven Clark, who started at left tackle in place of injured Anthony Castonzo, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. A magnetic resonance imaging test is expected to confirm the severity of the injury. NFL Network was first to report the nature of the injury.

Clark is the Colts’ most experienced and reliable swing tackle. The 2016 third-round draft pick has appeared in 47 regular-season games and Sunday was his 15th start.

He suffered the injury on the Colts’ first offensive possession against Houston and was replaced by Chaz Green.

It’s uncertain how long Castonzo will be out. He sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee in Indy’s Nov. 29 loss to Tennessee. The fact the Colts haven’t placed Castonzon on the injured reserve list is an indication they believe he’ll return sooner, not later. A player on IR must miss three games.

Clark is the third Colt to suffer a season-ending Achilles injury. He joins running back Marlon Mack and safety Malik Hooker.

Each is in the final year of his contract.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.