Colts hire Hall of Famer Kevin Mawae

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 02: NFLPA President Kevin Mawae speaks during a press conference held by the NFL Players Association at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Center in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on February 2, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The on-going shuffling of Frank Reich’s coaching staff includes the addition of Kevin Mawae.

Mawae is joining the Indianapolis Colts staff as assistant offensive line coach, according to a source with knowledge of the decision. Stephen Holder of The Athletic was first to report the action.

Mawae brings a deep NFL resume and rare pedigree to the Colts. He was a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 following a 16-year career that included 241 games, six All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowls. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

A second-round pick of Seattle in 1994, Mawae spent his first two seasons at right guard before switching to center in ’96. He spent time with the Seahawks (1994-97), New York Jets (1998-2005) and Tennessee Titans (2006-09), and blocked for a 1,000-yard rusher in 13 of his 16 seasons.

Mawae has been working as an offensive analyst on Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State.

