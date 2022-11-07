Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football games, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich.

Owner Jim Irsay tweeted Monday that the team has “parted ways” with the coach.

This comes after a 26-3 beat down in New England in which the offense was a disaster.

At 3-5-1, the Colts are on pace for their second consecutive losing season. Reich’s offense has been the main issue. Indianapolis ranks last in scoring (14.7 points per game), turnovers (17) and sacks allowed (35).

Reich was in the midst of his fifth season as Indy’s head coach. He finished with a 40-34-1 record and led team to the playoffs twice.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

