INDIANAPOLIS – Another busy week in the head coaching search has been capped by a busy Friday.

Owner Jim Irsay announced the Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, which followed an interview with Cincinnati offensive coordinator, which followed a meeting the same day with Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

That threesome upped the Colts’ list of confirmed interviews to 11 as they look to fill a vacancy created when they fired Frank Reich Nov. 7.

Quinn, 52, is in his second season as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Prior to joining Dallas, he was the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. From 2015-20, Quinn led the Falcons to a 43-42 record and two playoff appearances before being fired after the team started the 2020 season 0-5.

Before his stint in Atlanta, Quinn was with Seattle as defensive coordinator from 2013-14 and the Seahawks’ assistant head coach/defensive line coach from 2009-10.

