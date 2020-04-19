Colts draft hits and misses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – By this time next week, fans will know the Colts’ 2020 draft class.

There will be some hits . There will be some misses.

Projecting how a college player will perform on the next level is always tough, but scouts’ jobs are even tougher this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were unable to host prospects at their facilities and most college pro days were canceled.

“I think we know what is at stake during this draft,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “This one is going to be heightened and they are already scrutinized at the hundredth degree anyway. This one is going to get scrutinized at the thousandth degree on who took who and what was the success down the line.”

The CBS4 sports team in Indianapolis discusses some of the Colts’ recent successes and failures in the draft.