Colts Draft Extra: Instant grade on 2020 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2020 NFL Draft is officially over.
The Colts ended up with a nine-man draft class after four trades over the three-day event.
- 2nd Round (34th Overall) – Michael Pittman Jr., WR USC
- 2nd Round (41st) – Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin
- 3rd Round (85th) – Julian Blackmon, S Utah
- 4th Round (122nd) – Jacob Eason, QB Washington
- 5th Round (149th) – Danny Pinter, OL Ball State
- 6th Round (193rd) – Robert Windsor, DT Penn State
- 6th Round (211th) – Isaiah Rodgers, CB UMass
- 6th Round (212th) – Dezmon Patmon, WR Washington State
- 6th Round (213th) – Jordan Glasgow, LB Michigan
