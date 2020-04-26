Colts Draft Extra: Instant grade on 2020 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2020 NFL Draft is officially over.

The Colts ended up with a nine-man draft class after four trades over the three-day event.

2 nd Round (34 th Overall) – Michael Pittman Jr., WR USC

Round (41st) – Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin

Round (85th) – Julian Blackmon, S Utah

Round (122nd) – Jacob Eason, QB Washington

Round (149th) – Danny Pinter, OL Ball State

Round (193rd) – Robert Windsor, DT Penn State

Round (211th) – Isaiah Rodgers, CB UMass

Round (212th) – Dezmon Patmon, WR Washington State

6th Round (213th) – Jordan Glasgow, LB Michigan

WXIN’s Dave Griffiths gives the Colts’ class an early grade.