Colts Draft Extra: Instant grade on 2020 draft class

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 2020 NFL Draft is officially over.

The Colts ended up with a nine-man draft class after four trades over the three-day event. 

  • 2nd Round (34th Overall) – Michael Pittman Jr., WR USC
  • 2nd Round (41st) – Jonathan Taylor, RB Wisconsin
  • 3rd Round (85th) – Julian Blackmon, S Utah
  • 4th Round (122nd) – Jacob Eason, QB Washington
  • 5th Round (149th) – Danny Pinter, OL Ball State
  • 6th Round (193rd) – Robert Windsor, DT Penn State
  • 6th Round (211th) – Isaiah Rodgers, CB UMass
  • 6th Round (212th) – Dezmon Patmon, WR Washington State
  • 6th Round (213th) – Jordan Glasgow, LB Michigan

WXIN’s Dave Griffiths gives the Colts’ class an early grade.

