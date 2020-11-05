Colts: Darius Leonard prepared for coronavirus disruption

Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – In football jargon, the Indianapolis Colts and several other teams find themselves dealing with “sudden change.’’

What to do? Adapt.

“It’s just like it’s a fumble, kickoff return, long anything, sudden change,’’ All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday on a Zoom conference call. “You’ve gotta adapt and go with it.

“You take whatever is at hand . . . ‘Let’s go. Let’s go make a play.’’’

Leonard and the Colts saw their routine rattled again early Thursday when the team learned a member of the staff tested positive for COVID-19. That individual immediately self-quarantined and the team began contact tracing and entered the NFL’s intensive protocol.

The latter included holding all meetings virtually. Practice was expected to be held as usual at the Farm Bureau Insurance Football Center, but it might be scaled back to more of a walk-through as players will be required to wear marks under their helmets.

Barring the unforeseen, the Colts will meet the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Ravens, by the way, have their own COVID-19 issues.

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out Sunday after testing positive. Seven other players deemed “high-risk close contacts’’ joined him on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and must have five straight days of negative tests to be cleared for the game.

The Colts experienced a similar adjustment to their schedule Oct. 16, two days before their meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals in Lucas Oil Stadium. Four members of the team initially received positive COVID-19 tests, which retesting proved to be false positives.

“We’re going through adversity,’’ Leonard said. “It’s not how you get knocked down. It’s what you do when you do when you get up from being knocked down.

“It’s the same thing now. We’ve faced adversity. It’s how we approach the game and how we step up and make this thing work.’’

The Colts and the rest of the NFL have had to make things work differently since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the nation in February and March. The team headquarters were shut down in mid-March and all offseason work was done virtually. Training camp was condensed.

When it comes to COVID-19 impacting a team’s daily operation, it’s a matter of when, not if.

“It’s gonna happen,’’ Leonard said. “This is something we talked about. Things like this, we knew eventually this was going to come down to today. We prepared. We do great at virtual meetings. We already to a lot of walk-through reps.

“That’s something we prepared for. If you prepare for something, when it finally gets here, you’re already immune to it. You know exactly (what to do). There’s really no sudden change besides no practice. It is what it is, but we know exactly what the task is. We know exactly what we need to do to get this job done.’’

Added wideout T.Y. Hilton: “We’ve been dealing with it since March. You just adjust, man. You adjust. That’s what we do.’’

Elsewhere Thursday, the Houston Texans closed their facility when linebacker Jacob Martin tested positive. And the Chicago Bears closed Halas Hall “after another Bears player’’ tested positive, according to the team.

Houston is at Jacksonville Sunday while the Bears are at Tennessee.

