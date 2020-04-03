Colts cheerleaders maintain standards as 2020 auditions go virtual

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the Indianapolis Colts practice social distancing, the franchise is putting together its cheerleading squad virtually.



More than 100 contestants have applied on the Colts’ website, submitting videos of themselves replicating a routine directed by the team. Dozens of additional applications are expected to submit before the April 17 deadline.



Colts Cheer director Kelly Tilley is used to judging contestants in-person, but explains this year’s virtual format has advantages for those hoping to make the team.



“Now, we’re just going to be watching them one at a time,” Tilley said. “I don’t necessarily think that is a terrible thing because they’re probably going to get more individual attention.”



As many audition from home, 2019 Colts Cheer captain Rose indicates there are plenty of places for contestants to showcase their talents.



“Maybe your yard. Maybe your driveway that’s got a great, solid surface. This is your comfort zone, so really take advantage of that,” Rose said.



Rose also notes standing out virtually requires planning, as contestants should have adequate lighting and access to WiFi. Contestants already consider those necessities, as many have grown up marketing themselves online.



“They’re so tech-savvy. Most of our applicants are in their early-twenties,” Tilley said. “So, this format probably fits their personality of what they’re used to more than the traditional, in-person audition.”



Fifty finalists will be chosen for a final audition. A panel will score contestants once again this year, which they believe will help maintain qualities of the selection process.



“We do get to maintain a lot of the same standards and a lot of the same criteria that we have had in year’s past,” Rose said. “We’ll still have our fitness test. We’ll still have an online football test to test our knowledge.”



More information on how to apply to be a Colts cheerleader can be found at colts.com/auditions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction