MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 21: Sam Ehlinger #4 of the Indianapolis Colts runs to the sideline after his pass was intercepted by Troy Dye of the Minnesota Vikings and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter of a preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts rallied to beat the Vikings 12-10 in their second preseason game.

Jacob Eason led the Colts on a 13-play, 69-yard game-winning drive capped by a 28-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal. Eason finished 16 of 27 for 132 yards.

Sam Ehlinger started at quarterback after Eason started the opener against Carolina. The rookie finished 8 of 13 for 70 yards and two interceptions. The first was returned 33-yards for a touchdown by Troy Dye.