Colts work to ‘stay ahead of the curve’ during isolation

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park on September 08, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — You can add Frank Reich and the Colts’ coaching staff to the ever-growing list of folks becoming a bit edgy sitting at home.

“Nobody likes it,” said Reich. “You want to be with the players, that’s what makes coaching fun. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Still, the ultra-competitive world of professional sports takes no days off.

“How are we going to creatively gain a competitive edge?” asked Reich. “This is just another way for us to learn how to get better and for us to learn how to excel.”

The term “flatten the curve” has become everyday lexicon in today’s reality. The meaning behind the saying, of course, is keep the total number of COVID-19 cases low to prevent overwhelming our healthcare system. For the Colts, however, the relevant term is “stay ahead of the curve,” or beat the average NFL team to a mastery level of digital technology so as to conduct everyday affairs better and more efficiently.

“That’s the thing about this technology,” continued Reich. “You’ve got to use it, (and) you’ve got to be good at it. That’s what I’ve said to the staff: ‘Guys, hey, you’ve got to become experts at this stuff. You need to learn every little nuance of it and find every creative way to help guys get better.'”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the moment this article was published, the date NFL players report to offseason workout programs has technically not changed. Teams with new coaches report April 6. The rest of the league reports April 20.

"We know that's not going to be in person," explained Reich. "But if that's the go date where we can do it via Zoom or whatever other tools that we have to contact (players), then we need to be ready on that date."

And the longer this reality lasts, the teams that master those tools the quickest will be ahead of the curve when the old reality returns.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.