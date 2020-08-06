Colts adjust to different kind of training camp

Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts gives a fist pump to the fans after the Indianapolis Colts win over the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – In a normal year, the Colts would be into their second week of practice.

But this is no normal year.

As they ramp-up activity amid the coronavirus pandemic, teams are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning training and a daily 60-minute walk-through this week.

“Guys have been strong in workouts,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich. “In some ways our workouts have been better than ever because we’re splitting them up into smaller groups to keep the social distancing, so really a lot of good attention there for each player.”

Reich described an NFL walk-through as “a really light jog”, but they’re finding a way to make them productive.

“Our coaches are doing a great job of really maximizing that 60 minutes,” Reich said. “Very efficient. Players are doing a good job.”

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus believes Reich’s leadership will guide the team through these unprecedented times.

“He’s uber intelligent and he has great instincts,” Eberflus explained. “He’s able to read the situation and able to adjust and maximize the potential of the unit and maximize the potential of the entire team.”

Reich was asked if he’s compared how much his day-to-day duties as head coach have changed from last year’s camp at Grand Park in Westfield to this year’s at team headquarters.

“I had not thought about it like that, but it’s different,” said Reich. “We’re still so new into it. In one sense, it feels like we’re all in, we’re working hard, we’re getting a lot done, we’re being productive. In another sense, until you’re in pads, it really doesn’t feel like you’re in training camp.”