Colts add FB Roosevelt Nix to run game

CHARLOTTE, NC – SEPTEMBER 01: Roosevelt Nix-Jones #45 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One of the NFL’s most productive running games has added a key component.

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with Roosevelt Nix. The veteran fullback brings a lead-blocking aspect to a running attack that ranked 7th in the league last season. The 5-11, 248-pounder was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

No one should misconstrue Nix’s strength. In five seasons and 60 appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s carried the ball just four times for 4 yards with one touchdown. Nix also has 12 receptions for 69 yards and one TD.

Coach Frank Reich has been committed to fielding a strong running game and that came to fruition last year. The Colts amassed 2,130 yards, the ninth-highest total in team history and most since 1988.

Marlon Mack emerged as a top-end back. He rushed for a career-high 1,091 yards while operating behind one of the NFL’s premier offensive lines.

