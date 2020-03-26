Colts add corner Xavier Rhodes

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 21: Xavier Rhodes #29 of the Minnesota Vikings waves to the fans after his team defeated the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vikings defeated the Jets 37-17. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No sooner did the Indianapolis Colts delete one veteran cornerback from their roster than they added another.

Xavier Rhodes, a 2013 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Colts, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. His arrival was preceded by the release of Pierre Desir earlier this week.

Rhodes is a 6-1, 218-pounder whose resume with the Vikings includes three Pro Bowl appearances and one first-team All-Pro selections. He earned his third Pro Bowl appearance last season.

In seven seasons, Rhodes has 10 interceptions, 73 passes defensed, 15 tackles for loss and 372 tackles.

